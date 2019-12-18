$13.87 Million in Sales Expected for HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) to post $13.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.99 million and the lowest is $12.02 million. HEXO reported sales of $10.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full year sales of $82.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.37 million to $104.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $180.77 million, with estimates ranging from $84.55 million to $377.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HEXO.

Get HEXO alerts:

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.31 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HEXO shares. Beacon Securities lowered shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Pi Financial lowered shares of HEXO to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

HEXO opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91. HEXO has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in HEXO in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEXO in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in HEXO in the second quarter valued at $58,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in HEXO in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in HEXO in the third quarter valued at $60,000.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

See Also: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEXO (HEXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.