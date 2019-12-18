$53.09 Million in Sales Expected for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to post sales of $53.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.96 million. PAR Technology posted sales of $46.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year sales of $187.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $187.27 million to $187.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $237.54 million, with estimates ranging from $229.07 million to $246.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.77% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $45.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.08 million.

Several brokerages have commented on PAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PAR Technology to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

PAR stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. PAR Technology has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $31.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $482.19 million, a PE ratio of -96.55 and a beta of -0.13.

In other PAR Technology news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 12,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $287,310.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,248,129 shares in the company, valued at $52,628,699.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 3,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $83,472.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,911,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,691,039 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

