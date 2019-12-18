Ab Dynamics PLC (LON:ABDP) Insider Sells £928,800 in Stock

Ab Dynamics PLC (LON:ABDP) insider Mat Hubbard sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,322 ($30.54), for a total transaction of £928,800 ($1,221,783.74).

Shares of ABDP stock opened at GBX 2,250 ($29.60) on Wednesday. Ab Dynamics PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,152.55 ($15.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,850 ($37.49). The stock has a market cap of $504.44 million and a PE ratio of 53.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,399.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,464.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Ab Dynamics’s previous dividend of $1.61. Ab Dynamics’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) target price (down previously from GBX 3,125 ($41.11)) on shares of Ab Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Ab Dynamics Company Profile

AB Dynamics Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures test equipment for vehicle suspension, steering, noise, and vibration in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company also provides a range of services, which include analysis, design, prototype manufacture, testing, and development.

