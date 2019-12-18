Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin Sells 11,853 Shares of Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $595,968.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,219.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average is $43.20. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 353.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLRN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 55.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,869,000 after buying an additional 278,068 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter worth $9,902,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter worth $7,983,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 14.4% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,442,000 after buying an additional 131,930 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,921,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,191,000 after buying an additional 124,369 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XLRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

