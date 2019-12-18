Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ (ADMS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ADMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.63.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADMS opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $115.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.09). Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 205.30% and a negative net margin of 215.09%. The business had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $188,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 574,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.