ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.11). ADTRAN reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $114.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million.

ADTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. ADTRAN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

ADTRAN stock opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.61. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $17.81. The company has a market cap of $448.13 million, a P/E ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently -76.60%.

In other news, SVP Marc Kimpe acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $27,060.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,155 shares in the company, valued at $172,778.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roger D. Shannon sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $60,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 757.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

