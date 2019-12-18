AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.57.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their target price on AGCO from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. OTR Global downgraded AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on AGCO from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $722,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,868.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $388,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,032.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,907,400. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,683,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 68.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the third quarter worth $1,036,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in AGCO by 7,060.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 85,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 84,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $77.30 on Friday. AGCO has a 12-month low of $51.48 and a 12-month high of $81.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. AGCO had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AGCO will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

