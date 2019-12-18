Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARE. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $153.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of ARE opened at $154.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.70. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $163.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($2.19). The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.99 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $1,158,675.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 438,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,737,994.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,711,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,541,000 after buying an additional 1,098,573 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,865,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,789,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,278,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,578,947,000 after purchasing an additional 414,930 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

