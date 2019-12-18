Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by First Equity

First Equity reissued their buy rating on shares of Alien Metals (LON:UFO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of UFO opened at GBX 0.19 ($0.00) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and a P/E ratio of -1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.17. Alien Metals has a twelve month low of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

About Alien Metals

Alien Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets in Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium and silver deposits. Its principal projects include the San Celso project covering an area of 88 hectares located in the mining district of Pánfilo Natera-Ojocaliente; and the Los Campos project comprising 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 500 hectares located in the city of Zacatecas.

