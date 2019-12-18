Alliance Data Systems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,892 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,286% compared to the average volume of 353 put options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADS shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $178.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.64.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $109.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.88. Alliance Data Systems has a one year low of $99.20 and a one year high of $182.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 47.40%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 11.69%.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 960,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $15,772,915.01. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $203,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 884.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 777,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,922,000 after acquiring an additional 698,324 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 22,164.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 261,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,627,000 after acquiring an additional 260,205 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4,483.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after acquiring an additional 224,196 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 17.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,184,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,545,000 after acquiring an additional 175,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 11.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,409,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,503,000 after acquiring an additional 149,311 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

