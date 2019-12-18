AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of AB opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $31.42. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $877.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AB. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.7% during the third quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 8.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 168.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

