Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director Sells $141,200.00 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director Jeffrey P. Rydin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $141,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ATEC stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.14 million, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.72. Alphatec Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $7.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.85 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 47.55% and a negative return on equity of 151.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,565,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 1,369,901 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 310,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 86,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 425.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,172 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 75,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Alphatec from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.90.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

