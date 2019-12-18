AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

AMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush set a $15.00 price target on AMC Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $853.64 million, a PE ratio of 62.46 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). AMC Entertainment had a net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 615.38%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 7.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 179,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 50.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

