American Manganese (CVE:AMY) Stock Price Down 4.8%

American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY)’s share price fell 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, 185,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 143,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock has a market cap of $38.91 million and a PE ratio of -4.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20.

American Manganese Company Profile (CVE:AMY)

American Manganese Inc is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCoTM Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at battery-grade purity, with minimal processing steps.

