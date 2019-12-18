Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Ameris Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ABCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,583.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,937. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 82,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

ABCB stock opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $29.97 and a one year high of $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.59.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

