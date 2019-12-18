Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $280.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $230.89.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $242.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.68. Amgen has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The company has a market capitalization of $140.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.58, for a total transaction of $387,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,680.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,162 shares of company stock worth $4,601,190 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth $507,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth $1,388,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 22.2% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth $941,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Amgen by 27.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,081,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,376,000 after purchasing an additional 233,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

