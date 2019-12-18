Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on APH. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

APH opened at $106.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Amphenol has a one year low of $74.95 and a one year high of $109.32.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. Amphenol’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 72,334 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $7,282,587.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley L. Clark sold 4,860 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $500,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,649.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 595,760 shares of company stock worth $60,558,282 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,440,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,112,332,000 after buying an additional 398,014 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,197,317,000 after acquiring an additional 456,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,234,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,269,736,000 after acquiring an additional 59,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,125,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,269,863,000 after purchasing an additional 416,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,358,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $903,091,000 after purchasing an additional 399,399 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

