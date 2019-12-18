AMS (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of AMS (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Shares of AUKUF opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average is $43.53. AMS has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

AMS Company Profile

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing.

