Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $118.00 at Morgan Stanley

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.53.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $118.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.98 and a 200 day moving average of $111.48. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $80.08 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $3,049,726.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,966.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,616,360 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 113,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 58,439 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 193,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after buying an additional 69,968 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 4,210.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 4.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

