Analysts Set Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) PT at $41.00

Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of analysts have commented on FOXA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Macquarie lowered shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

FOX stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FOX has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average is $34.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion and a PE ratio of 14.13.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. FOX had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FOX will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in FOX during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX during the third quarter valued at about $2,751,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in FOX during the third quarter valued at about $4,902,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in FOX during the third quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in FOX during the third quarter valued at about $526,000. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

