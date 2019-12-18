Analysts Set Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target at $86.40

Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Novocure from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $82.86 on Friday. Novocure has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $98.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.28 and a 200 day moving average of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -120.09 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Novocure had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $92.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novocure will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novocure news, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 7,992 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $644,394.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,502.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $361,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,504 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,149.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 525,969 shares of company stock worth $46,415,486. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Novocure by 1,337.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Novocure by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novocure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novocure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novocure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

