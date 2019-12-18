Analysts Set Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) PT at GBX 4,447.73

Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,399.75 ($57.88).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 3,650 ($48.01) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) target price on Rio Tinto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 5,270 ($69.32) to GBX 4,850 ($63.80) in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,007 ($52.71), for a total transaction of £280.49 ($368.97).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 4,465 ($58.73) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion and a PE ratio of 5.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,214.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,354.76. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of GBX 3,587 ($47.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

