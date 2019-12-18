Analysts Set Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) PT at $29.33

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.33.

SFNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens downgraded Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

In other Simmons First National news, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $239,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,184.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $25,385.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 134.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 150.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFNC opened at $27.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average of $24.47. Simmons First National has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $27.87.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $233.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.73 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 25.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

