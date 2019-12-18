Analysts Set STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) Price Target at $19.02

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.02.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STM. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

In other STMicroelectronics news, insider Ascough Graham 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 11.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 249,755 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 26,520 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 139.2% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,272 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 57,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at $4,405,000. 3.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $27.79. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.