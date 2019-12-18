Analysts Set TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Target Price at €22.51

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €22.51 ($26.17).

Several research firms have recently commented on TEG. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.60 ($25.12) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

TEG stock opened at €22.48 ($26.14) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a PE ratio of 7.16. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €19.62 ($22.81) and a 12 month high of €22.48 ($26.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

