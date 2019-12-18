Andrew Moor Sells 3,400 Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.04, for a total value of C$380,936.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,100,551.96.

Andrew Moor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Equitable Group alerts:

On Wednesday, December 11th, Andrew Moor sold 1,300 shares of Equitable Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$114.10, for a total value of C$148,330.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Andrew Moor sold 3,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.36, for a total value of C$337,080.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Andrew Moor sold 600 shares of Equitable Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.10, for a total value of C$67,260.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Andrew Moor sold 400 shares of Equitable Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.94, for a total value of C$44,776.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Andrew Moor sold 3,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.36, for a total value of C$301,080.00.

Shares of EQB opened at C$110.57 on Wednesday. Equitable Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$57.85 and a 12-month high of C$121.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$112.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$95.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.00%.

EQB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$120.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$125.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.