ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks Sells 10,000 Shares

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 421,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,798.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $18.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,441,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,797,000 after buying an additional 279,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,848,000 after buying an additional 789,726 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,334,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,372,000 after buying an additional 976,000 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 999.1% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after buying an additional 1,500,720 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,458,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after buying an additional 409,501 shares during the period. 15.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANGI. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

