APIS 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $749,221.00 (APIS)

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One APIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, Bit-Z and IDEX. During the last week, APIS has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. APIS has a total market capitalization of $5.43 million and approximately $749,221.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000585 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00001282 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

About APIS

APIS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,964,323,180 tokens. APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform. The official website for APIS is apisplatform.io. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official.

APIS Token Trading

APIS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bit-Z and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

