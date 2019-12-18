Apollon (XAP) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded down 34.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last week, Apollon has traded down 68.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Graviex. Apollon has a market cap of $12,899.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00065890 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000061 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Apollon

XAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollon’s official website is apollon.one.

Apollon Coin Trading

Apollon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

