Apple’s (AAPL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reissued their outperform rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $325.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $290.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Apple to $280.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research raised shares of Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Nomura reissued a hold rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Macquarie set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $252.53.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $280.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.11. The company has a market cap of $1,245.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. Apple has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $281.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 67,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $14,797,028.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,025,723.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,998 shares of company stock worth $42,351,593. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2,874.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $809,074,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Apple by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,677,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apple by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

