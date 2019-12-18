Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ARAV. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aravive in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Aravive from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Aravive in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Aravive in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aravive from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ ARAV opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $190.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95. Aravive has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $15.62.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Aravive will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay Shepard sold 4,004 shares of Aravive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $27,307.28. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,662.90. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARAV. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aravive by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 18,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aravive by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aravive by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Aravive by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 307,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 51,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

