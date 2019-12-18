Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) VP Sells $306,958.00 in Stock

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $306,958.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.77. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,377,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,190,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,786,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,686 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,848,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,540,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,528 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 target price on Archer Daniels Midland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Stephens began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

