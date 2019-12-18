Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Director James W. Quinn Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Director James W. Quinn purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Argan stock opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. Argan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.43 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.84.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The construction company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.38). Argan had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Argan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Argan in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Argan by 73.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.