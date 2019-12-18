Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 2.42

News stories about Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) have trended positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd earned a news impact score of 2.42 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, TheStreet cut Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of APWC opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd Company Profile

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Thailand, the People's Republic of China, Singapore, Australia, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. It offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

