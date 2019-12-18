Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $42.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.31. Astec Industries has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $43.92. The firm has a market cap of $896.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Astec Industries by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Astec Industries by 1,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Astec Industries by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Astec Industries by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.