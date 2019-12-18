Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) will report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.30. Atlantic Capital Bancshares also reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.34 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 45.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACBI. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

