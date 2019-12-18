Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) Senior Officer Sells C$120,400.00 in Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Senior Officer Dennis Bourgeault sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.08, for a total value of C$120,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,779,295.28.

Dennis Bourgeault also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Dennis Bourgeault sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.55, for a total value of C$122,750.00.

Shares of AUP opened at C$26.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.79. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of C$4.70 and a 12-month high of C$26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 9.99.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

