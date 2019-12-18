Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $137.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AVY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.67.

NYSE AVY opened at $130.66 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $82.89 and a 52 week high of $134.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.92.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 53.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.28%.

In related news, CAO Lori J. Bondar sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $821,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,555,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,625,000 after purchasing an additional 626,277 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 26.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,064,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,767,000 after purchasing an additional 428,743 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 14.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,871,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,442,000 after purchasing an additional 233,009 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 77.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,881,000 after purchasing an additional 808,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 106.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,031,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,277,000 after purchasing an additional 531,517 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

