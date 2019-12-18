Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

AX has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Axos Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axos Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.25.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

AX stock opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.00. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $33.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $124.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.87 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Axos Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,664,000 after buying an additional 89,054 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,102,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 25,626 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 11.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 916,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,962,000 after purchasing an additional 95,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 853,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 18.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 724,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 112,179 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.