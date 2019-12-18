Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at SunTrust Banks

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price objective boosted by SunTrust Banks to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AXSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.70.

AXSM opened at $80.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -70.41 and a beta of 2.84.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CFO Nick Pizzie purchased 2,180 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $54,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,912. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 41.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

