Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on AYTU. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Aytu Bioscience from $4.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aytu Bioscience in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aytu Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Aytu Bioscience stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 4.54. Aytu Bioscience has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. Aytu Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 252.42% and a negative net margin of 390.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aytu Bioscience will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYTU. Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in Aytu Bioscience by 24.1% during the third quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 249,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 48,601 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Aytu Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aytu Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Aytu Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Bioscience Company Profile

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

