B. Riley Trims Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Target Price to $22.00

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consol Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Consol Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Consol Energy in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consol Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Consol Energy alerts:

CEIX stock opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. Consol Energy has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $38.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41). Consol Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $301.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consol Energy will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Mills bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $50,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Consol Energy in the second quarter worth $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Consol Energy by 164.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Consol Energy in the third quarter worth $131,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Consol Energy in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Consol Energy in the third quarter worth $213,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Consol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.