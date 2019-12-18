Bank of America Lowers Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Flowserve from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.33.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average of $47.71. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $35.88 and a 12-month high of $54.16.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $996.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 43.43%.

In other Flowserve news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $39,335.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,051.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

