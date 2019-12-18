Bank of Cyprus (LON:BOCH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.25

Bank of Cyprus Holdings PLC (LON:BOCH) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.26 ($0.02), with a volume of 16244 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.26 ($0.02).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 44.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 million and a P/E ratio of 11.42.

About Bank of Cyprus (LON:BOCH)

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services to individuals, small and medium sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It offers current, savings, notice, and instant access accounts, as well as fixed term deposits; debit and credit cards; overdraft facilities; car, personal, student, and housing loans; life and general insurance products; and finance, factoring, investment banking, fund management, and private banking services.

