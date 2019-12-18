Basic Attention Token (BAT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $216.77 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Basic Attention Token token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00002311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Poloniex, IDEX and Bittrex. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $216.77 million and $64.21 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00190991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.01200715 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00026166 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00121065 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,410,954,191 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken.

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitBay, Vebitcoin, WazirX, Liqui, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, CPDAX, Ethfinex, DDEX, Koinex, Huobi, Bittrex, IDCM, ABCC, Bancor Network, ZB.COM, GOPAX, Upbit, Mercatox, Gate.io, Livecoin, Cobinhood, ChaoEX, IDEX, Poloniex, LATOKEN, Binance, AirSwap, HitBTC and Zebpay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.