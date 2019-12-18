Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Baytex Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Baytex Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Baytex Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.16.

Shares of NYSE BTE opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.53 million, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 2.60.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Baytex Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $321.63 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 80.8% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 208,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 93,200 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Baytex Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,301,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 21.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 170,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 30,152 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baytex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 285.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,251,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 927,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

