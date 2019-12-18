Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBBY. ValuEngine upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.67.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of BBBY opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 10.20% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 124.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7,607.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 28.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.