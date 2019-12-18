Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 16125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of $944,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Belmont Resources Company Profile (CVE:BEA)

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for uranium and lithium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Kibby Basin property covering 6,820 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; 50% interests in the Crackingstone River property with 1 mineral claim covering 12,841 ha located in northern Saskatchewan; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mid Corner/Johnson Croft property with 31 mineral claims encompassing 7 Sq.

