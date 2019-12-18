Benchmark (LON:BMK) Trading Up 1.1%

Benchmark Holdings PLC (LON:BMK)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 46 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.62), 13,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 102,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50 ($0.61).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 47.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.41. The stock has a market cap of $262.71 million and a PE ratio of -14.24.

In related news, insider Alex Raeber purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £88,000 ($115,759.01).

Benchmark Company Profile (LON:BMK)

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge for the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Animal Health, Benchmark Genetics, Advanced Animal Nutrition, and All Other segments. The Animal Health segment provides veterinary and environmental diagnostics services, and animal health products to aquaculture, as well as manufactures licensed veterinary vaccines and components.

