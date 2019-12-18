BHP Group (LON:BHP) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have GBX 1,780 ($23.41) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,760 ($23.15).

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BHP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,930 ($25.39) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,075 ($27.30) to GBX 2,035 ($26.77) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a GBX 1,925 ($25.32) price objective on shares of BHP Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,788.93 ($23.53).

Shares of LON:BHP opened at GBX 1,795.60 ($23.62) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,708.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,797.56.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

